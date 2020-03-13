Victoria University has issued guidelines to its students and public to ensure that they safeguard themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

In a notice from the university’s faculty of health sciences, students are told to wash their hands regularly with an alcoholic-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

“Make sure that you and the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your hand elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose all the used tissue immediately,” the Ugandan university advised.

“Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.” The notice adds.

Victoria is the first university in Uganda to issue a public notice to its students and staff warning them about the epidemic which has locked down the entire global economy. There are over 50 universities in Uganda.

So far there are more than 100 cases recorded in 12 countries in Africa, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. The numbers are not scary as has been the case in China where the virus started last December, before ravaging other countries such as Italy, France, South Korea, Iran, USA among others.

Egypt remains the African nation with the most reported cases with 59, more than half of all confirmed cases on the continent.

Hope other universities across the country borrow leaf from Victoria University so that they ensure safety of their students.

About Victoria University:

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region. It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high– quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

The university is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

Victoria University is part of Ruparelia Group of Companies, which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School Uganda, Kampala Parents School and Delhi Public School International.

The institution is a cosmopolitan university with a wide range of nationalities. With a reputation as the best private, forward thinking and modern university in East Africa, Victoria University offers a vibrant and stimulating environment to further your studies.