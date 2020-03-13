The arrest of former security minister Gen. Henry Tumukunde is normal and deserved, the government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo has said.

Ofwono, who spoke t this website on Friday, added that the state has the right to protect its people against those that become threats.

“The Head of the State must protect the country. If one or two Ugandans try to break the law of the state, we will apprehend them without fear or favour. Anybody can be arrested as long as she/he is against the state’s laws,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde was arrested on Thursday evening from his office in Kololo, and taken by the Director of Criminal Investigation Division Grace Akullo to Kibuli and afterwards Kireka.

By the time of his arrest, the Tororo Woman Member of Parliament Annet Nyakecho was said to be in his company and is now under house arrest.

Sources allege that Nyakecho had gone for a meeting with the General. However after the joint security forces invaded the premises, orders came through prohibiting any exits.

According to one of Gen. Tumukunde’s guards, on Friday morning the director Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Brig. Abel Kandiho ordered for the opening of all rooms at the beleaguered bush war hero’s home, then ordered soldiers to search for weapons or other things that may act as evidence to pin the Presidential aspirant of treason charges.

On why he was arrested late at night, Ofwono said that time does matter as long as one has breached the laws.

“Why would time become a question? The state has powers to arrest someone any time it wants. There is not stipulated time in our Constitution that one must be arrested at such as such time,” he said.

According to the police spokesman Fred Enanga the arrest of Gen. Tumukunde is due to his utterances while on the radio.

“Tumukunde is arrested for alleged treason. This follows speeches made during radio and television interviews which seek to forster hatred which may lead to community violence formatting and glorifying violence in general,” he said.

Enanga also said as it always a number one priority to ensure safety and security of all Ugandans, the task team had to intervene in to prevent what would have come from the inflammatory and provocative speeches by the General.