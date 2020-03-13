Police at Old Kampala have foiled an armed robbery on Friday morning at around 3am.

The robbery took place at Premier Sports Betting LTD located in Bukesa, Kampala near Bukesa traffic lights.

According to Police, thugs armed with a rifle attacked the cashiers of the betting company, put them on gunpoint before demanding for money and mobile phone sets.

“We got a tip off and later organised for response,” Police said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“An organized offensive operation led to the arrest of eight thugs, recovery of four motorcycles, cash Shs1,096,000 that had been robbed.”

Police also revealed that it recovered an SAR rifle and mobile phone sets.

“We have established that two of the suspects are attached to SGA security company. We have also obtained statements from the cashiers who witnessed the attack. The information will help us in the prosecution of the suspects.”