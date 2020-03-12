Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is currently the talk of town after gifting his lover Susan Makula Nantaba a brand new Range Rover Sport.

The luxurious SUV car is estimated to be worth Shs340 million. Sources say Bugingo shopped the car for Makula while they were at vacation in France last week.

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage,” Bugingo owned Salt Media posted on its social media page on Wednesday followed with photos of Makula in her new car.

Bugingo who dumped his wife Teddy Naluswa last year, first constructed a multi-billion storied house that sits on 10 acres of land for Makula and by buying her a monster ride; it shows that he is willing to go an extra mile to spoil his new found love with a luxurious life.

However, Bugingo’s surprise to his wife-to-be has not been well perceived by a section of social media users who have accused the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher of using his followers’ offertories to satisfy his personal desires.

See comments:

“I regret the coins I used to put in the basket mbu helping…seriously I don’t want to die now before I see the collapse of Suzan and Bujingo and their bustard child,” Twin Blessing wrote.

“Whoever posted this be serious, this is ndigga’s(sheep) money, the ndigga can easily kwekyawa and stop offering and tithing, Tulabe how you will continue posting this, coz it’s the sheep that contribute for both church and media,” a one Walana Am Olive responded.

“Church members worship in hot tents, majority of them sleep hungry without food, many others are flocking to owino in hundreds to toil and make ends meet, meanwhile their adulterous pastor has dipped his finger in their offering basket to gift his fellow sinner with expensive vehicle worth 100m….enough money to start up a SACCO for over 200 poor church members. Satan can really urinate on poor people and blind their eyes from seeing the truth,” Kakooza Sam typed.

“Salt Media your too selfish ever since av never seen any preached gospel clip of other HPMI pastors like Pr. Mutawe, Pr. Kayizi, Pr. William Serwadda on this platform only posting things which are not important to Christians,” Nabukwasi Ketty penned.