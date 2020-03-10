Pastor Samuel Kakande, the senior pastor the Synagogue Church of All Nations has started demolishing his Mulago based church structures.

The church was founded by John Obiiri Yeboah from Ghana in 1978.

On Tuesday morning, workers were seen at the site, barricading the almost five decade structure with white iron sheets. Other workers loaded two trucks with benches and other church stuff a scene that made locals wonder if the church is out of business, or the pastor is just relocating to another place.

Popularly known for his ‘miracle rice’ and ‘magical water’ Kakande has a chain of churches, located in different regions, and has mentored several pastors like Ronnie Macbai of ETM Church International among others.

But despite his ‘contribution’ to Pentecostal church and Born Agains, Kakande has been criticized on several occasions for his spectacular miracles by his fellow pastors, who claim that he is a false preacher who uses satanic powers.

Recently, Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church Bwaise said that Christians who fellowship in churches like that of Kakande, Aloysius Bugingo and Augustine Yiga among others, sold their souls to the devil.

“I have done my research on these pastors and have evidence of what I am talking about. I am not bad mouthing these pastors but speaking the truth. No man who does such acts deserve to be called a man of God,” he said.

But according to Kakande Ministries’ theme, they are just trying to help people out of poverty and other social-economic problems.

“With this concern of the increasing congregation, with a burden of poverty, jobless, shelter problems while others are orphans, the Kakande Ministries has thought of a way to assist the masses to improve on their daily income and to secure jobs for the people through sustainable agriculture.”





