Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has appealed to Members of Parliament to visit their constituencies to understand the challenges faced by the people.

The Speaker said that unless MPs tour their areas, they may not appreciate the issues challenging the locals.

Kadaga made the appeal while launching ambulances donated by the Arua Dustrict MP, Mourine Osoru in Saturday, 07 March 2020.

“At some point, Hon. Osoru disappeared and I was scared; when I asked her she told me she was touring her constituency. When she returned she told me about the six ambulances project for the six constituencies in Arua,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga promised to lobby for tax exemption for ambulances saying they are not commercial or luxurious vehicles but a public good.

MP Osoru said she paid 50 per cent tax on each of the six ambulances affecting her plans for more vehicles. Kadaga said that Arua needs to be connected to the national power grid adding that, ‘Arua has been in darkness for so long which is unacceptable’.

The ambulances will be distributed in the six constituencies of Arua Municipality, Ayivu, Terego East and West, Upper Madi and Vurra County.