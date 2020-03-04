Singer Bosmic Otim has hit back at Robert Kyagulanyi, saying the ‘revolution’ the presidential hopeful keeps talking about is not for people from Central Uganda but for those from Acholi. Bosmic, a former People Power mobiliser for Acholi region met President Museveni at State House last month. At the meeting, sources claim, he was given the assignment to stop People Power activities and uprising in Acholi sub-region and also denounce Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. In his statement, after meeting Museveni, Bosmic said what made him and Bobi Wine go separate ways is because as the police beat him up, Bobi Wine was flying to America to make money. But at the weekend, Bobi Wine phoned Bosmic to vent his frustrations at the switch to the ruling National Resistance Movement, saying he (Bobi) liked his fellow singer because of his true Acholi character. He however, wondered why he had allowed himself to be deceived by money yet he was a key figure in the struggle against the current regime.

“Bosmic my young brother, what connects me with you is not just today or next year but what connects us is the pain that our people go through. And part of my adoration for you was that true Acholi character of never being a hypocrite and being truthful to say what exactly pains the people without fear or favour. That is the Bosmic I know. I come from the central but you know the stereotype which has been created by the regime,” he said.

In response, Bosmic says his disagreement with Bobi Wine is that the Kyadondo East Legislator has refused to include him on his trips abroad ‘So that I can also get some small money that can support my family.”