Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, has denied accusations that she joined the ruling National Resistance Movement party to make money.

Kamya officially become a member of the NRM party led by President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, ditching the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) a party she helped found.

Charles Bakabulindi, a former junior sports minister represented NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba at the event to welcome Kamya, together with several UFA leaders, into the party.

“I do not have any reason to join NRM to make money because I have enough money to live on,” Kamya told NBS Morning Breeze show host Simon Njala Kaggwa on Wednesday morning.

“My father left me a lot of wealth. My siblings are comfortable, my mother is comfortable, my children are comfortable and are done with school – all this before joining NRM. The only money I need is to put food on my table and I already have enough of that from my investments.”

Kamya, who donned a yellow dress and constantly flashed the NRM party ‘thumbs up’ symbol, also advised Ugandans to keep away from Makerere University academic Stella Nyanzi, recently from Luzira Prison.

Nyanzi was accused of insulting President Museveni and had her 18-month-sentence was quashed.

“Do you know that President Museveni is the most forgiving person. Nyanzi abused Museveni and his mother. She even won a case against the President. But the President is quiet. But you find men sitting side by side with Nyanzi who wrote a poem no one can even repeat.I urge Ugandans to shun her,” she added.