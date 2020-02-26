The fight between House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his Christian Life Church nemesis Jackson Senyonga is not about to end.

Senyonga has on several occasions thrown jabs at Bugingo through his Top TV programme (Moment with Pastor Senyonga), claiming he is false preacher, a conman, and that he is against marriage among other things.

Senyonga always rides on facts that Bugingo dumped his wife Teddy Bugingo after 29-year in marriage for his Salt Media employee Suzan Makula, and according to Senyonga, that incident confirms that Bugingo isn’t fit to be a pastor.

However, the ‘Saba Saba’ pastor was not going to take all this lying down and has fired back real hard.

During his lunch hour service on Wednesday at HPMI, Bugingo claimed that he isn’t against marriage as his nemesis alleges, but that people should remember that Senyonga isn’t a saint either, having molested a child when on board.

“I am not against marriage like some people say. Imagine the time I spent and the time wasted. You say that I am against marriage, but you are a child molester. You were caught massaging a child’s private parts on an Airplane,” Bugingo said. “I have not said the name here but I think mentioning the airplane saga will give you a good conclusion.”

In 2008, Senyonga was accused, and even arrested for molesting a 13-year-old girl on a flight from Denver to Oakland.

The pastor was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at Oakland International Airport on suspicion of fondling a girl seated next to him on the flight

Reports alleged the pastor started off touching the minor’s stomach and thighs. Then he began tugging on her underwear. She repeatedly pushed him away but the ‘man of God’ persisted until he stuck his hand down her undergarments and touched her genitals. This is when the child cried out for help.

A quoted USA online ‘SF Weekly’ further reported that when Senyonga was asked about the case, he said that he thought the child was about 21 or 22 years old because she was big ‘in size’, he even told police officers that the girl was mature and she was well-endowed in the breast.

Senyonga was initially taken to Santa Rita jail in Oakland, but was released after posting bail

Bugingo further alleged that Senyonga and his wife Eva always kiss live on TV to paint a perfect marriage picture but off cameras it’s a different case.

“You preach about marriage values and even pretend to have a perfect life but we know, you kiss on TV but off camera you are a different person,” he said.

Now we await the rebuttal.