The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has tasked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) to investigate the shooting incident at Nansana in which a one Dan Kyeyune lost his life.

His orders follow massive protests on social media with Ugandans from all walks of life accusing Police of brutality and killing Ugandans. Most of these cases go unpunished.

According to witnesses, the police shot into a crowd that had gathered to welcome People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who was returning from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga District.

Nabukenya, another People Power supporter was killed on Monday after she was run over by a police patrol truck.

Eyewitnesses say as the supporters of Bobi Wine waved at him, Police and LDUs started dispersing them and in the scuffle live bullets where discharged into the crowd. Unfortunately, Kyayune, a resident of Nankulabye and a son to officer Kabuye David of Kasubi Police station was hit through the mouth, dying instantly.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango, there was a violent procession that arrived at Nansana Masitiowa and disrupted traffic flow and the business in the area for over two hours.

Onyango added that the group which was armed with sticks and stones had started beating bystanders and other road users.

“Although Police gave orders to the violent rowdy group on motorcycle and vehicles, they absolutely disregarded the instructions but instead attacked the joint team of patrollers while others dangerously pelted stones on our officers. The team used several crowd dispersing methods which include batons, tear gas and live bullets. At that moment a body of a male allegedly shot dead was found at Bank of Africa Nansana branch,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He added that as per now, police still can’t identify Kyeyune’s killer which has forced the IGP Ochala to order the removal of all guns that were used during that operation, and have been all handed over to the forensic department for further analysis.

All the patrollers on that night duty are being interviewed.

A task team has already reconstructed the scene and is reviewing among other things recordings from the CCTV cameras, 999, dispatch and accounts from witnesses.

“We will definitely identify the culprit(s) behind the murder by shooting, as well as those who were behind the violent and riotous crowds; and ensure they are brought to book,” he added.