The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Tuesday withdrew all security details of former Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde at his Kololo and Rukungiri homes.

According to Eagle Online news website, the order to withdraw guards was given last weekend when Gen. Tumukunde was up-country.

“It is true all the guards have been recalled back to Bombo and we are wondering why now because he is entitled as a retired general,” The source told the website yesterday.

Now it has been established the move to withdraw the guards could have been orchestrated by the general’s hidden ambition to challenge his boss President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Since last year, Gen Tumukunde has silently been mobilizing masses across the country as a way of garnering support for his presidential bid.

In 2019, Tumukunde had revealed that he was to run for the Kampala Lord Mayorship seat.

The retired senior military officer’s bid was warmly welcomed by the city dwellers. During that time he met groups such as women, city leaders, Muslims among others in some parts of Kampala to brainstorm about a number of issues affecting an ordinary citizen.

However, it seems that later the General realized that he wants more than being a Lord Mayor.