City businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has contributed Shs10 million towards the enthronement of the new bishop Samuel Stephens Kazimba Mugalu.

Sudhir’s gesture follows the recent call by Ruth Nankabirwa who is the chairperson of the organizing committee of a Shs100 million deficit towards the enthronement slated for the 1st of March 2020.

The Ruparelia Group Chairman handed over the Cheque to Nankabirwa at Crane chambers in Kampala on Friday.

Archbishop-elect Samuel Kazimba will be installed as the ninth Anglican Archbishop on March 1 2020 at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe and President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend the event where Archbishop Foley Thomas Beach from the Anglican Church in North America will be the guest preacher.

The Rt. Rev Bishop, Samuel Stephens Kazimba Mugalu, was elected the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda succeeding Rt.Rev. Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who retires in March 2020.

Kazimba was born to Mr. Besweri Kaddu and Ms. Jessica Nanyonjo on August, 15 1962 at Gulama-Najja Kyaggwe and the first son of Jessica and Besweri.

He grew up with his mother at Katwe who took the responsibility of his primary education in Gakuwebwa Munno Nursery and Lusaka Primary School. Life was a real challenge that he almost failed to get fees for his primary.

Kazimba was trained as a Lay-Leader at Baskerville Theological College Ngogwe in 1985 and posted to Lugazi St. Peter’s Church.

1988 – 1990 trained at Uganda Martyrs’ Seminary (Provincial Certificate), and ordained in December 1990 by Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He served as Assistant Vicar at Nakibizzi Parish in 1990 – 1994.

In 1994 – 1996, he completed his Diploma in Theology at Bishop Tucker College, and posted to Katente Parish as Parish Priest (1997 – 2000).