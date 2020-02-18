Dr Simon Kagugube’s wives have lived up to the billing of co-wives when in death they failed to agree on where to mourn their dead husband. Each wife organized her own vigil while their husband’s body lay in a mortuary.

The three wives, each with a posh home, refused to grant their husband’s single final wish to sit and agree on which home to host his body for Friends, relatives and other dignitaries to pay their last respect to one of the most powerful boardroom king in Uganda. The wish was placed in his will, and it’s already raised dust, pointing to more disagreements buried within the late’s household.

Kagugube who has been board Chairman for among others Centenary bank, Monitor Publications, Uganda Revenue Authority, was a charming man with great education, having attended St Mary’s College Kisubi before joining Makerere university to study law and later, the prestigious Yale University where he did his master’s and doctorate degrees.

In his will, Dr Kagugube asked his wives to agree on a home to host his body, a wish he didn’t get after the trio failed at the weekend after he passed on at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

Kagugube will be buried on Tuesday at his ancestral village in Mawagga- Namayunju in Mityana district. However his friends were united around his body at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Ntinda on Monday after he was kept in funeral home through the weekend while each of his wives organized a separate prayer vigil.

Kagugube’s first wife, Eve, who lives in Gayaza has five children. The second wife Jennifer has one child and has a home in Bukoto. The third wife is Allen Nagawa who lives in Kansanga and they are survived with four children.