Motorists along Salama and Busabala roads in Kampala have hailed a move by the police to investigate traffic police officials who solicit for bribes.

On Monday while briefing journalists at the Police headquarters,the Force’s spokesman Fred Enanga said IGP martin Okoth Ochola had ordered officers from the CID to start conducting operations along highways and other roads where traffic officers are stationed in order to arrest officers soliciting bribes.

“We are getting concerns about the conduct of selected highway patrollers along various highways and several patrol areas. And it’s out of one of those concerns that IGP has instructed the Directorate of Crime Intelligence, to conduct operations aimed at apprehending highway patrollers and other routine patrols who solicit brides from motorists and people who walking back home including those who go back home at night,” he said.

He added that the most black spots are notably common along Salama- Busabala road where many complaints are coming about the conduct of 999 patrollers on stopping vehicles and then without reason, they soliciting bribes from the motorists even where there are not any offences commuted such driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.

“This is an indication that we still have a few undisciplined officers. The public should however not generalise because we have very many genuine patrol officers who are doing tremendous work and we want to thank them. We also at the same time warn the public or motorists who also bribe officers in order to get away with crime, and if you are caught you be apprehended together with that officer,” he added.

Watchdog Uganda conducted taxi drivers and other motorists using Salama and Busabala road many, with many welcoming the move.

Semuddu Ivan 46, a taxi driver on Salama road said that patrollers had made them their cash cows.

“That is the best order Ochola has ever made since he assumed office. We have been suffering. Even if your car did not have any offence you had to cough money which was never receipted,” he said.

Karuhanga Herbert, also from Salama stage told watchdog Uganda that at-least every day he leaves his home with a budget of police patrollers.

“As I budget for my family, my self I have also to budget for the Police patrol guys. For them the moment they stop you, just know that you have to give them money. My conductor and I are used to the routine. If the IGP has ordered for this clean up along our road I think he would have saved us. Traffic officers torture us silently,” he said.

Sharif Asimwe, commonly knows as Number 4 also said that at times drivers prompt some officers to ask for bribes.

“The order is good and cleaning up Police is good but many taxi drivers you see here have fake driving permits. So these officers discovered them but they (drivers) promise them money. So whenever they (officers) seem them they have to stop their car and to let them go they must bribe them. So as police clean it’s image even urge my fellow taxi driver to get original permits and pay traffic fines for the better work because the coming patrollers might not be easy.