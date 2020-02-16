By Andrew Buluba

Residents of Kimogola village in Kibanda North Constituency, Bweyale Town Council in Kiryandongo District, witnessed drama as two brothers conflicted over sharing a wife.

The two brothers Ibrahim Isabirye and Musa Katalo, came from Kamuli Kamuli district to settle in Kimogola village.

It all started when Isabirye, who is actually younger, invited his elder brother to come and stay together with him as they work in a sugar cane gardens in the area.

Isabirye says his brother found when he had been staying with Aniko Flavia, a refugee from South Sudan.

“Because we have no money to rent a big house, we decided to share the same one room with my brother untill he gets money to get his own,” explained Isabirye.

He was however shocked to hear rumours from the neighbors that his brother would sneak in during working hours to have an intercourse with his sister-in-law,

“This prompted me to set a trap for them” he said.

Where as he tried all the best to net Katalo , Isabirye didn’t achieve much and thus opted to confront him instead.

Upon asking him, Katalo didn’t deny the accusation and instead blamed his younger brother for being so mean to create trouble with his own brother over just sharing a woman.

In a phone interview with this website, Katalo, who is already out of the village, challenged his brother to speak the truth if he had never slept with the former (Katalo)’s wife also before she left.

“Mubuuze oba tatendukangaku nawange bweyali akaali kunhoba,” Musa said which loosely means that ask him if he never used to sleep with mine also before she left me.

Nkwanga Lameka, an elder working with the two brothers on the farm said this was a matter the two could resolve through a family dialogue with parents or senior relatives, adding that marital issues are the hardest cases to manage between brothers without the hand of elders.