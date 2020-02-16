RelatedPosts Exclusive: Hollywood filmstar Lupita sneaks into Uganda

Nikita Pearl Waligwa,who starred as ‘Gloria’, in Disney’s movie, Queen of Katwe, passes on

Nikita succumbed to brain cancer at TMR International Hospital, Naalya on Saturday.

The 15 year old actress had been battling cancer since 2016.

Consequently, she had surgery in April 2016. Shortly after the surgery, Nikita was diagnosed with cancer and she underwent radiotherapy in July 2016.

In February 2017, when she went for a review, she was declared cancer free.

However, early last year 2019, Nikita was diagnosed with another brain tumour.

She will be laid to rest on Monday at her father’s home in Kabojja. There will also be a funeral service at Namirembe Cathedral at 3:00pm.

Queen of Katwe is a 2016 American biographical drama film directed by Mira Nair and written by William Wheeler. Starring David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Madina Nalwanga, the film depicts the life of Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl living in a slum in Katwe. She learns to play chess and becomes a Woman Candidate Master after her victories at World Chess Olympiads.

Adapted from an ESPN magazine article and book by Tim Crothers, the film was produced by Walt Disney Pictures and ESPN Films. Queen of Katwe was screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.The film had a limited release in the United States on September 23, 2016, before a general theatrical release on September 30.