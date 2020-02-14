Every year Rotary recognizes high performing individuals that continue to transform society with a Vocational Award. This year the Rotary Club of Bukoto awarded a re-Neurosurgeon(brain surgery), Dr. Michael Edgar Muhumuza, who is a Senior Consultant in Neurology and Neurosurgery and is currently the Head of Neurosurgery at the Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Muhumuzaholds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Guangxi Medical University in China, and a Masters of Medicine in Neurosurgery from Tianjin Medical Universe. He has also attended several trainings including a diploma in Chinese Language.

Dr. Muhumuza has been very instrumental in the growth of neurosurgery as a profession and has trained a number of Neurosurgeons who are practicing in and outside Uganda. He has intentionally ensured that Uganda has more specialists in Neurosurgery through singlehandedly enrolling and facilitating the training of several doctors.

The amiable doctor has done extensive work in communities and many have given testimonies on how he saved their lives and those of their relatives. With skills in community mobilization, he organised Neurosurgery camps and written a number of publications on the developed Neurosurgery in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

Some of his academic works have been published in the Chinese Journal of Neurosurgery owing to his expertise in the Chinese language.

Dr Muhumuza is a member of the College of East Central and South African Surgeons. His humility, integrity, professionalism, mentorship of young people to become Neurosurgeons, dedication to his service enticed Rotary to recognise him for a Vocational Award of 2019/2020.