Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has lashed out at people who celebrate Valentine’s Day.

St Valentine’s Day is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration. The day is commemorated every February 14.

To Pastor Bugingo, it’s only a fool who is ready to get infected with HIV/AIDS celebrates the day.

During one of his lunch hour services this week, the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher told his followers that a sensible person must be loved throughout not only one day out of the 365 days in a year.

“God has been on your side that you have been able to make some money but all what you think about is Valentine’s Day. You’re preparing yourself to contract HIV/AIDS on 14 February,” Bugingo said.

Adding, “Other people will be busy paying for plots of land, when for you you’re looking for a partner to enjoy Valentine’s Day with. In 365 days, every fool has only one day to feel loved but us we are loved throughout the year.”