Police officers from the Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services have responded to an explosion that took place today at around 9:00pm in Kikulu zone, kikaya in Kisasi.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has said preliminary investigations indicate that one of the houses in the area had several gas cylinders where one caught fire thus igniting others leading to several blasts.

“Our officers are currently at the scene in possible rescue efforts,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Property has been destroyed but no death of persons confirmed so far.Y ou shall be updated accordingly on the situation.”