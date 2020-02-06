Uganda’s main opposition political party Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) has revealed that their Party Vice Chairperson Salaamu Musumba was poisoned.

The party made the revelation through its official Facebook page on Thursday.

It stated that the slow poisoning has caused Musumba to lose her hair and currently she is receiving treatment abroad.

“Slow poisoning of our leaders in the Political struggle to liberate Uganda has had great personal costs. The World has watched her on NBS TV Frontline program every Thursday evening steadily losing her hair, Hon. Salaamu Musumba confirmed she had been poisoned,” FDC said.

“Forum for Democratic Change has lost many of her Party Members to Political terror including Poison. Uganda needs liberation before it’s late.”