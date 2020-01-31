The Aruu County Member of Parliament, Odonga Otto has said he is ready to resign from parliament should CCTV footage show that he started a fight with fellow legislator Anthony Akol.

Otto, who was discharged on Thursday evening after receiving medical attention at Nakasero hospital also challenged his Kilak County counterpart to a ‘proper fight.’

The two legislators, witnesses say were involved in a fist fight, with Akol incensed by Otto, who has reportedly told voters in Kilak, in Amuru District, not to re-elect him.

Both MPs belong to the Forum for Democratic Change opposition political party.

“Akol approached Hon Otto in the lobby and asked why he was telling his voters not to vote for him,” source said, before he punched the flamboyant Otto in the left eye.

On Friday, Otto told NBS TV insisted that he told Akol that he the Amuru district chairman Michael Lakony, had received over Shs300million after selling land to government.

He had earlier told Akol’s constituents the same although their MP insisted the land he had sold was his.

“I am ready to resign should they find me guilty of starting the fight. Hon. Akol punched me first. How can he say I kicked him first when I was sitting?” he asked.

Asked whether the punch was heavy, he Otto said it was weak.

“I can tell a punch from a circumcised man and that from an uncircumcised man. I can certainly tell you that Akol is not circumcised,” Otto said before adding that he Parliamentarians should not use the House to fight.

“If he wants a proper fight, we can go to Namboole and fight it out. Fans can decide for us which fight they want – boxing, kick-boxing or even Kung fu – then I can show him. These muscles on my body are not for nothing,” he said.

This is not the first time MPs have found in Parliament.

In 2017, MPs Ibrahim Abiriga (Arua Municipality) and Bernard Atiku (Ayivu County) fought after the late Abiriga reportedly insulted Atiku as ‘stupid.’

The two were separated by Parliamentary Police.