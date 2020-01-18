Three Ugandans have been arrested in Rwanda.

Gordon Tugumisirize son of Bazunanurwa Zabulon Komunda son of Mbonabukya and Mrs Simpi Beauty all from Bwaya village, Bulamba Parish, Rubaya Sub county Kabale district were allegedly arrested by Rwanda security officials on January 13 at around 11:00am.

It is said that the affected people crossed to Rwanda through one of the porous borders points in Rubaya Sub-county to sell off their sorghum.

Relative of one the affected people who preferred anonymity said that the affected people had taken sorghum to Kivuye market after learning that Rwanda and Uganda border was open.

The trio is currently arrested and detained at Kivuye Police Station in Rwanda.

Rubaya Sub-county chairperson Canon Enock Kazooba said that the arrest of the three Ugandans in Rwanda has increased fear among locals.

He however appealed to Ugandans to avoid crossing porous borders until the presidents of the two countries open the border.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in February last year to purportedly expedite the construction of the Single Customs Border post at Gatuna.

Truck drivers on the route were then advised to use the Kagitumba border via Mirama Hills.

But Rwandan President Paul Kagame later accused Uganda of abducting Rwanda nationals and locking them up in ungazetted areas and advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda on safety grounds.

On November 3, 2019, two Ugandans; John Bosco Tuhirirwe and Job Ebyarishaga, both from Rukiga district were shot dead by Rwandan security forces at Tabarwe Sector in Nyagatare District, about 200 meters from the Ugandan border on allegations of smuggling tobacco.

Earlier, Mr Pierre Havugimana, a resident of Kabaya in Gishara Parish in northern Rwanda was shot on the left shoulder by Rwandan security officials for allegedly smuggling 50 kilogrammes of Irish potatoes from Katuna.