2019 has been a year of controversies and as we come to its end, lets look back to the events that have made worth to remember.

Watchdog Uganda brings some of the topmost unforgettable moments in 2019:

1. Nagirinya, Kitayimbwa and Entebbe express double murder

In August, social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa went missing and their bodies were discovered two days later.

In September again two people were murdered at Entebbe express highway. The deceased were identified as Joshua Nteireho Rushegera and Merina Tumukunde, they were shot dead near the Nambigirwa bridge along the expressway.

2. Prof Apolo Nsibambi’s daughter installed as his heiress

After his burial in June, the Church of Uganda installed Rhodah Nakimuli Kasujja, as the heiress to the former Prime Minister Prof. Apolo Nsibambi.

Nsibambi’s choice for a daughter as his heiress was unusual in the Buganda Kingdom where he belonged to the Fumbe Clan. Therefore this being contrary to his culture, a lot of theories were formed and many staunch Bagandas condemned it until president Museveni came out and urged people to leave Nsibambi to rest peacefully because it was his choice.

3. Bobi Wine named among world’s most influential people in the world

In November, musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was named among the 100 most influential people in the World. The list dubbed, ‘Time 100 Next’ was issued by the American news magazine-Time. The magazine says it is meant to “spotlight 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more”.

4. Rema dumps Kenzo for new lover

In September, Rema Namakula dumped fellow singer Eddy Kenzo. She later introduced her new lover Dr Hamza Sebunya to her parents in a multi million introduction ceremony.

5. Pastor Bugingo dumps wife Teddy Naluswa for Susan Makula

Ugandans will never forget how the man of God Pastor Aloysius Bugingo dumped his wife Teddy Naluswa for a one Susan Makula Nantaba.

Currently Bugingo is in plans to wed Susan after proposing to her recently.

6. Museveni appoints singers Buchaman, Full Figure and Kusasira as his presidential advisors

2019 was never the same for singers Catherine Kusasira, Jennifer Full Figure and Buchaman after being appointed as Presidential Advisors by President Museveni.

Kusasira was appointed as a Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs, Full Figure as Presidential Advisor on youth and artistes affairs whereas Buchaman was appointed as Presidential envoy on ghetto affairs.

7. Banning of Red beret

In September, the Uganda People Defence Forces gazetted the Red beret as a military attire and banned any civilian from wearing it. The army spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire cautioned that any member of the public found wearing it risked jail.

However, as we conclude the year many people power supporters are still wearing these berets.

8. MP Zaake’s bizarre interview with Voice of America (VoA)

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake in November disappointed many Ugandans especially the People Power supporters following his poor expression while in an interview with Voice of America (VoA)

Zaake failed to answer simple- plain questions fired at him by Voice of Amerca’s senior journalist. He also failed to paint a clear picture of what was happening in Uganda in as far as the tension between the incumbent and the opposition is concerned but began instead to stammer in the studio while speaking broken English.

9. UPDF soldiers raid Makerere University hostels

During Makerere University’s 15 per cent tuition increment protests that in October, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers raided student’s hostels at night and brutalized whoever they found inside. They also destroyed their property.

Civil societies, USA, European Union and President Museveni condemned the act. Museveni also ordered the army out of the university.

10. Minister Anite cries for help as Mafias threaten her life

In August, Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite claimed that she has gotten information that mafias wanted to kill her.

“The plan by the mafias is to take Anite out of the picture. I might die but history will judge them. You know the mafias, they are the ones who have been blocking the audit. Do not live in denial,” she said.