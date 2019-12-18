The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire has said that they are in process of solving the public clash issue between the Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine and Lt Gen Charles Angina, the Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

“NRA/UPDF has always relied upon its trusted methods of work while handling such contradictions. This will equally be sorted out accordingly,” Brig Karemire told New Vision newspaper on Tuesday.

Recently, Gen Angina’s guards beat up city businessman Godfrey Kirumira allegedly over land in Muyenga.

Then, Kirumira who was left muddied, with a torn shirt and misplaced shoes, said Gen. Angina will have to apologise to him.

And last week, General Elly Tumwine publically humiliated the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces on Friday morning.

In a video that circulated widely, Gen. Tumwine accused the Three Star General of tarnishing the image of UPDF.

“Why do you clear the land during night? Why not during the day don’t abuse our forces. Have you heard? Don’t abuse our forces. You and the police, don’t abuse our forces,” Gen Tumwine warned a visibly frightened Angina whose only response was, “Yes sir”.

“We all have wrangles, we all have disagreements but we don’t use the force like that. Why do you do it at night if it’s okay? We have worked so hard for protect the image of our forces. This is a small matter; it could have been sorted out amicably.”

Gen Tumwine also told the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces that he was using his personal interest to do what he was doing.

“Where are the KCCA papers showing that this is a wrong boundary? It should be done by KCCA enforcement not you. You’re just using your personal interest here,” he asked.

Kirumira, who was around, seemed to act as a catalyst, constantly chipping in ‘he started at 3am.’