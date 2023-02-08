Police in Jinja, Eastern Uganda could not believe their eyes after realising g that the suspect they just arrested for a charge of aggravated defilement is the same person they have been looking for over a robbery in the area.

Top K, a top City Musician was arrested in Jinja last week on allegations of aggravated defilement owing a tip off to police as he spent a merry time with a minor in a guest house.

According to the report of the parent of the victim, they had hired the artiste to train their daughter, along with other parents, in modern dance techniques which he did routinely.

They, however, grew restless over the weekend when their dear daughter didn’t make it back home as had always been the case, prompting a desperate search. It was then that they were tipped off by a good Samaritan that the 13 year old had been cited in a certain guest house with a man they couldn’t readily identify.

This promoted them to notify the area police who also moved swiftly to apprehend the suspect. It was at this point that they realised the defiler of their daughter to be the very man they paid to sharpen her musical abilities.

While recording his statement at Jinja Central Police Station, Top K identified himself as Ronald Bamukisa, names which detecrives would later realise were falsified.

Records in their biometric database of a certain wanted suspect on robbery charges clearly matched those of Top K although they were typically two different names. This prompted a thorough examination, including demanding for the National ID of the suspect.

He, however, insisted he had misplaced it and was planning to seek a replacement from the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA, only to discover it was hidden in the belongings hot from the suspect as he was being detained.

The document confirmed that Top K was indeed Kakaire David, the very suspected robber who had until the time of his arrest over the weekend, evaded the long arm of the law.