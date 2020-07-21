With digital transformation being a major area of focus for businesses and government across emerging markets in East, West and Central Africa, Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to providing its customers with advanced technologies that drive business continuity and growth.

As organizations across Emerging Africa recognize that Application, IT, Security and Workforce Transformation are key to long-term business success, Dell Technologies highlighted its ground-breaking portfolio of enterprise and consumer solutions that accelerate the digital delivery of modern IT services that can differentiate a business, its products and operations. This includes new technologies and products across commercial PCs, storage and cloud such as:

• PowerStore, the ground-breaking and newly launched mid-range storage solution built from the ground up with superior technology and expertise to address the challenges of the data era.

• PowerScale, designed for organizations that want to manage their data, not their storage.

• Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud, a solution that helps organizations migrate enterprise business-critical, file-based workloads to Google Cloud.

• New Dell EMC VxRail systems and software that brings IT infrastructure and cloud capabilities to challenging and space-constrained edge environments.

• A select range of the world’s most intelligent and secure business PCs, across Dell Technologies award-winning Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex portfolios to make remote work more efficient and safer – no matter the location.

• Dell Technologies premium XPS consumer products are designed with cutting-edge technologies, exceptional build quality, unique materials and powerful features.

Habib Mahakian, Vice President – Emerging Africa, Dell Technologies said: “In the last six months, one thing is clear – the pandemic did impact and disrupt the ICT industry globally and across Emerging Africa, where we’re seeing a lot of changes in the market in terms of the need to increase investments in digital technologies. In this time of intense change, we see technology as a key path to economic recovery and companies need to build and strengthen the foundations for their digital future. At Dell Technologies, we aim to simplify this journey for our customers and partners, with solutions that enable business leaders to use advanced technologies to drive growth and improve competitiveness.”

Travers Nicholas, GM – Central West Africa, Dell Technologies added: “In West Africa, digitization is transforming industries and has the ability to contribute to national GDP in multiple ways while also promoting growth of allied industries such as logistics, infrastructure, and payments. As an example, the banking and finance sector, continues to evolve and transform with several digital banking initiatives being introduced that is increasing financial inclusion. This in turn leads to an increase in a country’s productivity and competitiveness – lowering unemployment rates, increasing access to technology enabled services for citizens and creating higher-wage and higher-impact jobs. At Dell Technologies, we are committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey and building an eco-system of innovation.”

In addition, as the future concept becomes a reality for organizations, employees demand the flexibility to work, collaborate and innovate anytime, anywhere and in any way they want. By working closely with customers from sectors such as government, financial services, oil and gas, healthcare and education, Dell Technologies is implementing world-class technologies that give organizations and their workforces a competitive advantage to succeed in a post pandemic business environment.

Nizar El-Masri, GM – East Africa, Dell Technologies said: “Today, organizations are recognizing that workforce transformation is key to long-term business success and many have started to change their operating model to accommodate this need for change. In fact, across several countries in Emerging Africa, the remote workforce trend is growing and it’s now up to organizations to keep up with the changing needs of their employees. Businesses must re-evaluate their workforce skills and develop cohesive ecosystems of technologies, services and products that are scalable and can connect with changing customer demands. At Dell Technologies, we offer real-world solutions that enables modern workforces to communicate effectively, access their data from any device and empower them to be highly productive.”

Another key aspect of Dell Technologies commitment to driving transformation across Emerging Africa, includes its social impact initiatives. As part of its ‘Progress Made Real Vision 2030’ social impact framework, Dell Technologies is committed to harnessing the power of technology to drive change across four key pillars: advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives with technology and upholding ethics and data privacy. Through several education and youth skills training programs, such as Solar Learning Labs, the company continues to focus on addressing the digital divide to drive long-term economic prosperity and equip youth with the skills they need to successfully compete in a digital era.