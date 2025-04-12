Betty Akia, a security guard at Equity Bank’s Church House branch in Kampala, has been recognized for her outstanding customer service. Her dedication recently drew praise from a customer, Margret Abwoyo, who commended Akia for going above and beyond to assist clients.

The positive feedback prompted Equity Bank to honor Akia in a ceremony Thursday. Managing Director Gift Shoko presented her with a cash award of 500,000 Ugandan shillings (about $135) in appreciation of her service.

While specific details of the interaction were not disclosed, Abwoyo’s public acknowledgment highlighted Akia’s impact on customers at the Church House branch.

The recognition reflects the bank’s commitment to valuing employees at all levels for their role in fostering positive client experiences.

Akia’s dedication serves as an example of how customer-focused service can lead to institutional recognition, reinforcing Equity Bank’s emphasis on excellence.