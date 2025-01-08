The Kenyan government is ramping up efforts to complete the Suam One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Trans Nzoia County, a strategic infrastructure project designed to enhance regional integration, improve trade efficiency, and strengthen human connectivity with Uganda, Kenya’s largest trading partner.

In a visit to the Suam Point of Entry/Exit in Endebess Constituency, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki underscored the significance of the border post in bolstering bilateral trade and fostering stronger ties with Uganda.

“Uganda is not just a friendly and neighboring country; it is Kenya’s biggest trading partner,” Kindiki emphasized during his assessment of the ongoing construction works. His remarks were a reminder of the central role Uganda plays in Kenya’s economic landscape, with much of the regional trade in the East African Community driven by the dynamic business interactions between the two nations.

The Suam OSBP, once completed, will streamline border management processes by allowing border officers from both Kenya and Uganda to operate from shared facilities. This will not only expedite the clearance of people and goods but also reduce delays that have long hindered smooth trade flows between the neighboring countries.

According to Kindiki, the modernization of the border post aligns with the Kenyan government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring that the country remains competitive in the East African trading bloc.

The project is progressing rapidly, with ongoing construction work that includes the development of state-of-the-art terminal buildings and the expansion of the 45-kilometer Suam-Kitale road. The road upgrade is expected to facilitate smoother transportation for both passengers and cargo, further enhancing the trade potential of the region once completed.

“We are aware that this project is a joint venture between Kenya and Uganda. Each side has specific tasks to complete, and we are here to assess the progress on the Kenyan side,” Kindiki said, acknowledging Uganda’s significant progress in developing its side of the border post.

He expressed confidence that the project will soon be ready for commissioning by the heads of state of both countries. While no specific date was given for the official launch, Kindiki indicated that it would take place “hopefully very soon.”

The Deputy President commended the collaboration between the two nations, highlighting that both governments are working in tandem to ensure the success of the OSBP. “We have seen good progress on the Ugandan side, and we are equally committed to completing our portion of the project,” he stated, stressing the mutual benefits of the project for both Kenyan and Ugandan citizens.

The Suam OSBP is part of broader regional efforts aimed at enhancing cross-border trade and strengthening economic ties within the East African Community (EAC). Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly reduce the costs and delays associated with cross-border trade, creating an environment that fosters deeper economic integration and cooperation. The streamlined processes will benefit businesses, especially those engaged in import-export activities, by reducing waiting times and lowering operational costs.

The construction of the Suam OSBP is in line with President William Ruto’s broader vision of enhancing infrastructure to facilitate trade and regional integration. It is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the flow of goods, services, and people between Kenya and Uganda, two of the largest economies in the East African Community.

Accompanying DP Kindiki during his visit were Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omolo and other senior government officials. Together, they reviewed the project’s progress and discussed the next steps to ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

As Kenya and Uganda continue to deepen their economic ties, the Suam OSBP is set to become a symbol of regional cooperation and a critical enabler of economic growth for both nations. The successful completion of this project promises not only to boost trade but also to promote greater people-to-people interactions, fostering a stronger and more integrated East African region.