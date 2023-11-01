At the 5G World summit hosted by Informa Tech, China Mobile and Huawei scooped two Network X awards for their jointly presented solutions — Outstanding CORE Network Product or Solution for the 5G Core solution and Most Innovative 5G Communication Service for 5G New Calling.

One of the telco industry’s most prestigious events, Network X brings together over 5,000 participants from around the world each year and consists of three key parts: 5G World, Broadband World Forum (BBWF), and Telco Cloud.

Awards are presented to recognize achievements, innovation, and excellence across the sector. The Outstanding CORE Network Product or Solution and Most Innovative 5G Communication Service awards show the industry’s full recognition of China Mobile and Huawei’s shared success in standards development, technology innovation, business practices, and industry promotion for 5G core networks and New Calling.

5G core networks are pivotal for intelligent connectivity and industry applications. In the China Mobile-Huawei strategic partnership, both companies have committed to diving deep into core networks. Together, they have constructed the world’s largest centralized, all-cloud, and fully-convergent 5G SA core network.

With the industry’s only centralized, cloud-based “8+X” network architecture, the resources needed for deployment have been effectively reduced. To better cope with security risks, China Mobile also put forward an innovative eight-level disaster recovery system, effectively dealing with faults from the VM-level to the DC-level. This core network also marks an industry first with 4G and 5G fully converged. For 5GtoC, this core network has attracted more than 400 million 5G users. For the 5GtoB market, a series of edge network products and dual-domain private network solutions have been tailored.

China Mobile is also actively positioning as a strategic product 5G New Calling, an enhancement of traditional calling services that includes such features as avatars, subtitles, and simultaneous translation. Through its pioneering efforts in the New Calling industry, China Mobile continuously collaborates with industry partners to promote the development of everything surrounding New Calling, from standards, networks, to terminals and more.

During this year’s MWC trade show in Barcelona, China Mobile and Huawei launched the New Calling Foundry project and an industry collaboration initiative together with GSMA and other industry partners. Following this, a white paper on 5G New Calling was also released. China Mobile also has begun construction on a New Calling network across China, aiming to allow more users to enjoy enhanced calling experiences.

Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile, accepted both the awards. “It’s a huge honor that China Mobile’s contributions to the 5G core networks and New Calling have been fully recognized,” he said. “This also injects new momentum into our tech and service innovation fields. As it has always done, China Mobile will follow industry trends, lead technological innovation, enable networks with intelligence, and strive for a new future of the digital economy.”

Yang Chaobin, Director of Huawei and President of ICT Products & Solutions, accepted both the awards on behalf of Huawei. He noted that, “Moving forward, Huawei will continue to join hands with China Mobile and other world-leading operators to build intelligent 5.5G core networks, so as to enable more immersive and interactive communications, widen their application in more industries, and create a better connected world.”