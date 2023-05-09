On Monday 8/5/23, Uganda was recognized and awarded as the best investment destination in East Africa at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 in AbuDhabi – UAE.

AIM is the world’s leading investment platform.

The Uganda Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and Uganda Consulate in Dubai together with Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Export Promotions Board, and Uganda Free Zones Authority are participating in the 12th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) taking place in Abu Dhabi to attract foreign direct investment, technology transfer, promote the country’s exports and tourism.

The AIM 2023 has been held under the theme “ The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity.”

The Annual Investment Meeting, is a leading platform for investors in the world and over 170 countries are taking part in this global investment meeting and exhibition where the Embassy has set up a pavilion.