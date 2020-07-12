Haruna Sentongo is one of Uganda’s new crop of youthful billionaires. He has Rose from importing and selling ladies bags to owning prime commercial buildings in Kampala city.

Haruna doesn’t belong to the crop of self styled ‘socialite tycoons’ who grace Kampala’s social scene, but he is an actual self made billionaire with serious assets to his name.

Haruna Sentongo is more known in Kampala for his multi-billion real estate company Haruna Enterprises.

The company develops and manages commercial buildings in Kampala city.

Last month, Haruna Sentongo earned commendations after he announced he had forgiven rent for his tenants on Segawa Market plaza in Mengo Kisenyi. He didn’t wait for government to demands or negotiate with landlords to see sense in the move. Tenants across the country, have been crying for a rent waiver to support them reestablish their businesses after Covid-19 pandemic saw several businesses come down on their knees.

Haruna told www.watchdoguganda.com that he is also in talks with other tenants on his other commercial buildings to find the best solution to their challenges.

This youthful billionaire, owns Haruna Towers in Wandegeya, Haruna Mall in Ntinda, Nakayizza market on Kafumbe Mukasa road in Kampala city, among others.

Haruna Sentongo was born on November 30, 1987, in present day Kalungu district, in greater Masaka region.

His father, Hajji Segawa Haruna, is an established businessman and no wonder his children followed his footprints. Hajji Segawa encouraged his children early on to do business and supported them.

Sentongo attended primary school in Masaka and joined Kabojja international School for O ‘level, and finished A ‘level at East high Ntinda. He joined Makerere university before starting his real estate business. It was at University that Haruna started his company, Haruna Enterprises (U) Ltd. He was involved in importing ladies bags, garments and other accessories in his early 20s and established a furniture shop on Ben Kiwanuka street, before he went into property development.

Haruna worked quietly for some years importing from China, Thailand, and other countries, selling to South Sudan, Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, among others, before he announced his arrival on the real estate scene.

Before he built his Ntinda suburb’s most outstanding building which came with the name, Haruna Towers, he had developed Haruna Towers in Wandegeya in the year 2012 which introduced him to the Ugandan Media. Both buildings are finished with glass. Haruna Towers’ curtain wall building at Kubbiri was the first on its kind in the area in 2012.

Haruna Sentongo has a taste for high class things such as fancy cars, but insists his success to due to financial discipline.

“I can’t run a $100million business empire and again drive a Premio,” he was once quoted saying. No wonder, his Compound is parked with the latest posh rides including Lexus, Bentley Continental, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes Benz, BMW X6, Audi Q7, and Audi Q7 among others.

On how he made his money, the property mogul, says he has really put in a lot. He says hard work, financial discipline and well used bank loans have helped him be where he is today and has plans to grow even bigger.