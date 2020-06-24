RelatedPosts No Content Available

Financial and social media app cash chat is going a notch higher in regards to serving its customers having been a source of livelihood for many through its network marketing and social media.

Cash Chat’s 400,000 plus users around East Africa in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and beyond who have been enjoying its services through MTN Uganda, MTN Rwanda and Safaricom Kenya while earning good commissions and bonuses through its network marketing model are in for more.

The app has added a number of new features on their platform on top of the old services that included being able to transfer money to and from cash chat using mobile money, being able to send and receive money to Mpesa Kenya and MTN Rwanda, MTN Uganda as well as buy credit and pay bills.

New partnership

Besides earning commissions from its recently introduced advertising social platform, customers are now able to chat on the platform and also make calls at no extra cost apart from their internet connection.

The latest addition to all these interesting features however is the opportunity to win brand new Pixan M9 phones when one shares a picture of themselves and their phone with the cash chat app open on the phone.

You then go ahead and share it on the cash chat social media pages or on that of the company’s brand ambassador TV personality Anna Talia Oze.

According to the company’s CEO Asher Namanya, the pictures with the most likes will win brand new Pixan M9 smart phones, power banks and other accessories thanks to a partnership between phone maker Pixan and fintech app cash chat.

This is part of the continuous development and diversification of services Cash Chat is offering it’s customers as it heads towards its ultimate goal of building a social network like WhatsApp for Africa that also has a money transfer app embedded in it on top of offering business opportunities to members through its network marketing model Namanya emphasizes.