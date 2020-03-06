A whistleblower this week asked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to conduct fresh investigations into what he described as illicit wealth by former Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda Dr. Louis Kasekende.

In a letter received by the office of the IGG on Monday, March 2, 2020, titled confidential notes, the whistleblower claims that Dr. Kasekende whose contract President Yoweri Museveni did not renew in January this year, had accumulated a lot of illicit wealth.

The whistleblower says in accordance with the Leadership Code Act 2002, all public servants and leaders are required to declare their wealth to the IGG, but Kasekende didn’t declare his wealth.

“He has acquired a lot of money and property in Luzira, Bugolobi, Buloba along Mityana road, and Naguru and evidence is attached to this effect” reads the report.

It further continues “Kasekende’s wealth leaked are beyond, he has account in one of the banks in Zambia and this account I will avail the evidence with time. Deputy Governor who earns a salary of Shs45m per month and Shs13m in allowance has multi-billion properties in leafy suburbs of Kampala and Wakiso districts. Some of this property leaked in media last year.”

The whistleblower also alleges that Kasekende owns properties in United Kingdom.

“Kasekende and wife own other properties in the United Kingdomwhich the IGG needs to investigate and these property evidence is attached. Many witnesses are ready to give evidence to that effect as long as they are protected by your office. Mr Kasekende was involved in the selling of Crane Bank, he chaired all meetings but there was no meeting minutes when they were dissolving Crane Bank . Juma Kisami, former Managing Director DFCU bank wired money to Kasekende’s account in Zambia. If your office is ready, evidence will be provided.”

In October 2018,the IGG started an investigation into the wealth of 100 BoU top officials including Kasekende , his then boss Governor Tumusiime Mutebile among others.

In his declaration of income, assets and liabilities form to the IGG, Kasekende revealed that he garnered his wealth through savings from research grants, salary, travel allowances, mutually agreed separation allowance from AfDB, pension BoU and AfDB as well as a disturbance allowance by Bank of Uganda.

In the same form, Kasekende, who was reappointed deputy governor on January 18, 2015, also lists rental income as another source of wealth, citing five properties in upscale Gaba, Lubowa, Ntinda, Naguru and Kololo valued at Shs2.1b, Shs1.4b, Shs0.39b, Shs1.3b and Shs2b. These, he declares, bring in a monthly fee of USD13,233 (Shs52m).

On top of that, Kasekende has a residential house worth Shs0.5b as well as a farm valued at Shs500m and Greenhill Academy (jointly owned with his wife Edith Kasekende) among other multi-billion assets.