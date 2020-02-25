Anne Juuko has been appointed as the new Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Juuko beat Sam Mwogeza, the bank’s current Chief Finance Officer and Kevin Wingfield, the Executive Director and Head Personal and Business Banking, to one of the most coveted and well-paying jobs in corporate Uganda.

She becomes the third female to head a bank in the country after Citibank’s Managing Director Sarah Arapta and Finance Trust Bank Managing Director Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde.

She replaces Patrick Mweheire, who is heading to Nairobi to take up the Regional Chief Executive, East Africa. Mweheire replaces Greg Brackenridge, who was one of the key players in managing the acquisition of Uganda Commercial Bank by Standard Bank.

Juuko who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University and a master’s degree in Strategic Planning from the Herriot Watt Business School in Edinburgh, Scotland, brings on board a wealth of experience in the financial industry with regionally and global expertise in banking for 20 years.

She has been a part of the Standard Bank Group for over 8 years having joined as Head of Global Markets for Stanbic Bank Uganda and was later appointed Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank, Namibia.

In the same vein, the Board of Directors has also announced the appointment of Patrick Mweheire, who has been the Chief executive, the new Regional Chief Executive Standard Bank Group.

The appointments take effect on 1st March 2020.