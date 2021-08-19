The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) shall conduct a nationwide general recruitment exercise for Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel starting next week.

The army Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso says the recruitment that shall be conducted in observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) wil commence on 23 August and end on 16th September, 2021.

“Handwritten applications to be submitted to the office of the RDC strictly between 23-27 August, 2021. Must indicate nationality, age, marital status, education and accompanied with national identity cards and academic credentials,” Brig Byelwaso said in a statement on Thursday.

” Shortlists of successful candidates will be published and pinned at district headquarters between 2-16 September 2021 and dates of reporting to recruitment centres shall be announced.”

Brig Byekwaso added that applicants must be Ugandan citizens aged 18-29 years, medically, physically fit and must hold UCE certificate or artisan certificate with good conduct and no criminal record.

” Letter of recommendation from LC1 or GISO is a must.”

In September 2018, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for the recruitment of 24, 000 LDUs following the rampant gun violence, kidnap and robbery crimes.

The order came after former Buyende District police commander, Muhammad Kirumira, had been gunned down in his home area in Bulenga, Wakiso District along Kampala-Mityana highway.

UPDF sent the recruits to Oliver Tambo Military School in Kaweweta in Nakaseke District where they underwent a four-month basic military training. Museveni passed out the recruits in March 2019 but over 200 had escaped from training.