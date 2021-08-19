A Ugandan national has been shot dead in Rwanda,in yet another provocation against Uganda.

Justus Kadogo Kabagambe,25,is a resident of Rutare Village,Bigaga Parish in Butanda subcounty Kabale district.

He was allegedly shot dead half a kilometre in Rwanda while smuggling Waragi and and movit cosmetics.

The deceased has crossed into Rwanda through a porous border point in Butanda subcounty.

Rwandan authorities in Burera district accuse the deceased of worst reactions while attempting to arrest him leading to his shooting.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, authorities in Uganda are coordinating with Rwandans to get the deceased back home.