The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs with support from the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) has embarked on a 5 day Training for the MODVA Psychosocial service providers at silver springs Hotel, Bugolobi.

A total of 21 participants have been drawn from the Directorate of Veteran Affairs, UPDF Psychosocial Support Service, Chieftaincy of Political Commissariat, the Chieftaincy of Pension and Gratuity, and Spouses Desk.

The training is aimed at enabling participants to acquire knowledge, skills and practical experience to provide psychosocial support to Military Veterans and their families to attain full resettlement goals after retirement.

Mr Mabonga Mike Wambi, the Commissioner in charge of Rehabilitation Psychosocial Support and Resettlement (CRPR) while speaking to course participants applauded the UNFPA and the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs leadership for having facilitated the course.

He expressed hope that this training will help MODVA to build capacity of trainers in the field of psychosocial support to military veterans, and this will no doubt help the military veterans to acquire new skills to deal with the vices associated with psychosocial issues while reintegrating into communities.

He added that government is committed to ensuring that the welfare and conditions of military veterans are well taken care of because it has a direct bearing on the morale of those still in service and our future nurseries for recruitment.