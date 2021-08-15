Solomon Muyita has quit his job as the Principal Communications Specialist at the Judiciary.

Muyita officially handed over his office on Friday. He now moves to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development as its new publicist.

“Comrades, on August 13, I officially handed over my duties @JudiciaryUG. It’s been an incredible 6-year journey as Judiciary’s pioneer professional Spox. I want to say #THANKYOU. I will now focus on my new publicist role at @energyministry. Looking forward to the usual support,”Muyita tweeted on Saturday.

Before joining the Judiciary, Muyita worked as Station Manager for now defunct WBS TV (November 2013-December 2014).

He also worked as Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Specialist at British American Tobacco Uganda (Aug 2010 – Jul 2013).

Muyita also worked at Daily Monitor and Vision Group as a reporter.