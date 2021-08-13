The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with Uganda Police have arrested a Court official for taking a bribe.

Anyou Ngolobe Vincent, a court clerk at Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court allegedly solicited for a bribe of Shs150,000 in exchange for assistance to secure an eviction order.

“He was today arraigned in at the Anti-Corruption court and he pleaded not guilty,” the Anti Graft Unit tweeted on Friday.

Court remanded Ngolobe to Kitalya prison until 18th August, 2021.

