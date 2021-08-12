One suspected criminal was on Wednesday shot dead by police during a hunt for murderers of a 30 year old man who was stabbed in a bar fight over a woman.

The suspect (now deceased) has been only identified as Kakofira.

Kakofira, along with others identified as Babu and Akankwasa Jasper allegedly killed Moses Akampurira, a resident of Kitumba sub-county in Kabale District by stabbing in the stomach a week ago while at New California T & J bar Oasis Pub, a known hangout for commercial sex workers in Kigongi Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate, intelligence officers led an operation to apprehend other suspects who were engaged in a case of murder of Akampurira.

Matte said the operation was led with the help of one Akankwasa, who had been arrested before and the upon thorough interrogation, he confessed to have executed the murder with two others known as Kakofira and Babu.

In pursuit of the suspects who had been tricked to meet their accomplice (Akankwasa) at Rushaki village, Southern Division Kabale municipality, the two stormed out of their hideout in the Forest with their jackets on. Upon an alert from police officers to stop, the suspects pulled out their weapons of pangas ready to engage security.

In the process of self defense, one suspect- Kakofira was shot and they both fled back to the forest. He was found lying dead but Babu was nowhere to be seen.

In June 2018, Joshua Tusingwire, a driver and a resident of Muhamya village in Nyarwanya parish in Rubaare Sub in Ntungamo District also stabbed to death by a one Stephen Kankiriho, a UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) in a fight over a woman.