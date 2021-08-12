The Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament Thaddeus Nicholas Kamara has advised the government to speed up the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

He says with the current tortoise pace, it may take Uganda at least 22 years to vaccinate half of its population since it taken a whole year to vaccinate only ine million people.

The legislator made these comments on Wednesday at the burial of the late Can James Kahuuku who succumbed to cancer in Muruhita, Kabale municipality in Kabale district.

Uganda on Tuesday this week resumed vaccination of its citizens against Covid-19 following the recent acquisition of 586,000 vaccine doses. Last month, the country stopped inoculations after it ran out of vaccines. A week ago, the country received 286,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Norway and another 300,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, a donation from China.

Uganda has so far administered 1,157,226 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with just 4,129 people fully vaccinated. The country has a target of vaccinating about 21.9 million people—49% of its population.