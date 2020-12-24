Western embassies have been quiet all along as opposition presidential candidates and supporters were arrested or killed.

But now that Nicholas Opiyo, a lawyer who has specialised, among other things, in defending Ugandan gays is arrested, suddenly every western embassy is responding in emergency mode.

Press release after press release is being written. The arrest of Opiyo is being treated as a bigger story by western governments and media than the arrest last month of Bobi Wine.

Condemnation of Opiyo’s arrest is coming in thick and fast and I wouldn’t be surprised if the World Bank or some European governments announce they are suspending funding to Uganda.

I think to remove the NRM government, in 2026 the opposition should just look for a gay and front him as a presidential candidate.

He will get more campaign funding from Europe than entire government ministries, western diplomatic cars will escort him to all his campaign rallies and the U.S. embassy might even arrange marines to act as his bodyguards.

The author is a veteran journalist