People these are the moments Bebe Cool lives for. Some people think Bebe Cool must be cursing and regretting. On the contrary, this is Bebe Cool’s fuel.

That’s why his first brand story was; “the musician who performs while stepping on tables.” At one of the events, the Queen of Buganda was in attendance. Next day, the headlines were; “Bebe Cool steps on Nabagerekka’s table.” Of course it didn’t happen, but Bebe Cool asked the journalist to concoct the story and generate controversy.

There has not been a year when Bebe Cool hasn’t been the center of attention. Jose Chameleone had his silent years. Bobi Wine too had his years. But not for Bebe Cool. He can’t stand losing attention. He literally wrote the Showbiz book of Uganda. Sometimes he will say something stupid on purpose.

Bebe Cool is actually very intelligent. He loves to be discussed. He doesn’t care whether you praise him or diss him as long as his name is on your lips.

Here is a man trying to break into Nigeria and now you give him all the publicity. Do you know how many Nigerians are currently searching about Bebe Cool?

Ugandans are too gullible. They can easily be beaten at this game of attention. Most see it as a black or white game. Attention is grey. You can actually create your own scandal and then milk it.

For starters, I ask some of you to read Ryan Holiday’s book: “Trust me I’m Lying: Confessions of a media manipulator.”

You can sell a person’s brand by simply dissing it. That’s why Mukama Nayamba will out an amateurish advert well-knowing it will drive attention for the brand.

Bebe Cool is actually not stupid! We are the stupid ones!