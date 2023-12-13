Companies heavily invest in Public Relations (PR) to strengthen their brand reputation, navigate crises, integrate products effectively, and manage events or media interactions.

Collaborating with marketing, communication, and advertising departments, PR specialists craft and disseminate information that resonates with the target audience, fostering a stronger brand identity.

Public Relations is the art and science of managing communication between an organization and its various stakeholders. It encompasses a spectrum of activities aimed at shaping and maintaining a positive public perception. PR professionals engage in strategies that build relationships, manage crises, create brand awareness, and influence opinions through various media channels.

In the turbulent sea of public perception, a few captains stand tall, navigating storms and sailing their organizations to glory through the power of PR. They include the following.

Simon Kasyate (KCCA). When #kampalapotholeexhibition stormed social media, Simon Kasyate of Kampala Capital City Authority found himself amidst a digital tempest. With Spire Sentongo’s critical gaze, Kasyate faced the backlash head-on.

His navigation through the turbulent waters, embracing fair criticism, responding brilliantly, at times opting for silence or even sprinkling in humor, painted a portrait of a PR maestro. Despite promises pending fulfillment, he emerged unscathed, morphing into a resilient and admired PR icon.

Faruk Kirunda (State House)

President Youweri Kaguta Museveni has managed to keep his followers abreast with information about his duties, thanks to his pro-active media deputy spokesman Faruk Kirunda.

Kirunda ensures State House press releases are well written and delivered to different media houses across the country.

The Ugandan President has also been well covered during all his foreign travels with text, photography, video and graphics, across online, television, radio and newspapers. Kirunda is also an aggressive writer who pens columns in different publications.

Allan Ssempebwa (UNRA). As heavy rains ravage roads and bridges, Allan Ssempebwa becomes the voice of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Amidst the damage and ongoing projects, Ssempebwa tirelessly updates the nation across all communication channels. His proactive approach ensures that every road’s journey, from inception to construction, resonates with the public.

Fauzia Sooma Mukyala -HUAWEI. Fauzia Sooma Mukyala, the senior Public Relations Officer at Huawei, has become a linchpin in the company’s soaring success.

With Huawei’s extensive reach across 170 countries and its pivotal role in Uganda’s digital transformation, Mukyala’s strategic prowess has amplified the brand’s mission to integrate technology into every facet of Ugandan life.

Her adept management of Huawei’s partnerships and initiatives has been instrumental in aligning the company’s objectives with Uganda’s Vision 2040, as emphasized by Mr. Gao Fei, Huawei’s CEO.

The collaboration between Huawei and Uganda, dating back to the early 2000s, has been a catalyst in revolutionizing ICT and telecommunications services within the country.

Mukyala’s leadership has significantly contributed to landmark projects like the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI), enhancing connectivity and E-government services.

Huawei’s support for ICT capacity-building, investing in training programs and academies across Uganda, underscores Mukyala’s commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering digital skills among the youth.

Through initiatives like the ICT competitions and scholarships for Ugandan students, Huawei has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of ICT in the country.

The company’s dedication extends beyond technological advancements; it actively addresses unemployment by offering internship opportunities and contributing to industrial development.

The recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Huawei and Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance further solidifies the company’s commitment to the nation’s digital future.

By partnering with key entities like Airtel Uganda and the Ministry of ICT, Huawei continues to be at the forefront of Uganda’s journey towards a digital, sustainable economy integrated into the global landscape.

Fauzia Sooma Mukyala’s adeptness in navigating the complex landscape of public relations within the tech industry has been pivotal in Huawei’s steadfast presence and contribution to Uganda’s digital transformation.

Her leadership and strategic direction have propelled Huawei to be an integral player in Uganda’s technological evolution and socio-economic development.

Charlotte Kemigisha – Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). Charlotte Kemigyisha, a seasoned professional serving as the Manager of Public Relations at MAAIF plays a pivotal role within the Marketing Department of this Ministry. With an estimated team of 15 employees, Charlotte is at the helm of the PR team, wielding her expertise from the heart of Entebbe, Uganda.

Her strategic prowess and leadership skills have been instrumental in shaping the Ministry of Agriculture’s communication strategies. Working within the public sector, Charlotte navigates the complexities of agricultural PR, ensuring effective communication and outreach to various stakeholders, including farmers, policymakers, and the wider community.

Sarah Kagingo- Uganda Investment Authority (PSFU)

Sarah Kagingo, the CEO, Soft Power Communications and Vice Chair- Private Sector Foundation Uganda, brings her expertise to the forefront in steering Uganda’s private sector landscape. Serving within the PSFU, Sarah’s role is integral in promoting and facilitating private sector within the country, fostering economic growth and development.

Fisher Sekabira – National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC). Sekabira serves as the Digital Media Strategist at the NWSC in Uganda, overseeing the organization’s public relations, communications, and marketing efforts. Additionally, he holds the position of Director at the Ugandan Public Relations Association and leads the Young Water Professionals in Uganda as the chair. Furthermore, John currently fulfills the role of Vice Chair on the IWA Emerging Water Leaders Steering Committee. Frank Mugabi- Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development. Mugabi, a versatile communications professional, seasoned journalist, social scientist, and proficient marketer, assumes the role of Public Relations Officer within the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development. His diverse expertise enriches the initiatives and programs undertaken by this ministry. Mugabi’s responsibilities likely encompass formulating policies and strategies directed towards fostering gender equality, addressing labor-related concerns, and promoting social development across Uganda. Solomon Muyita – Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. He served as a senior communications officer within the judiciary from 2014 until his appointment as the Principal Communication Officer and Communication Strategist at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in July 2021.

Prior to this role, Muyita held positions as a station manager at the now-defunct WBS TV and as a senior journalist at both New Vision and Daily Monitor newspapers. Additionally, he had previously served as a Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Specialist at British American Tobacco Uganda.

Vianney Luggya – Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. In the dynamic realm of aviation, the role of a seasoned Public Relations Officer (PRO) is instrumental, especially amidst challenging situations. Vianney Luggya stands tall in this capacity at UCAA, where his expertise has played a pivotal role in navigating crises and implementing significant reforms.

UCAA, headquartered at Entebbe International Airport, faced a storm of issues ranging from corruption, extortion, and bureaucratic hurdles, prompting a need for strategic crisis management. Amidst these challenges, Vianney Luggya, as the CAA Public Affairs Manager, showcased his adeptness in crisis resolution and communication strategies.

Luggya’s leadership shone during times of adversity, as he spearheaded the team in addressing multifaceted challenges plaguing the organization. Collaborating with industry experts, he emphasized the importance of timely and consistent responses to public grievances, averting the escalation of issues.

Under his guidance, UCAA underwent transformative reforms, implementing stringent measures to ensure accountability and efficiency among staff members. Measures included prohibitions on cellular phone use during duty hours, mandatory branded wear with name tags for identification, and fostering open lines of communication between the public and top management.

Beyond reactive measures, Luggya emphasized the necessity for proactive policy-making to prevent crises, highlighting the significance of organizations owning up to genuine complaints.

His strategic insights emphasized the importance of flexibility in approach, advocating for adaptable strategies when conventional approaches fell short.

Amidst the storm of challenges, Luggya’s unwavering commitment to collective action and strategic adaptability played a pivotal role in steering UCAA toward positive reform. His guidance and commitment underscore a shift towards a more accountable, responsive, and efficient aviation sector within Uganda.

Sheila Nduhukire – National Medical Stores

Nduhukire, the adept Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the National Medical Stores (NMS), stands as a beacon of expertise and resilience. Her remarkable achievements and qualifications underscore her vital role in navigating NMS through complex challenges, notably addressing drug stockouts in public health centers.

Nduhukire, armed with dual Master’s degrees in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management from Cardiff University, UK, alongside an MBA from ESAMI, Arusha, Tanzania, brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to her role at NMS.

Her impact extends far beyond academic qualifications, as she has proven her mettle by providing exceptional communication services to various government and private institutions across Uganda. At NMS, her contributions have been pivotal in steering the organization through multiple crises, particularly in addressing the critical issue of drug stockouts in public health centers.

Ndhukire’s proficiency in crisis management and strategic communication has been instrumental in mitigating the impact of these challenges.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa – Uganda Breweries. A seasoned professional with a decade of experience spanning marketing, public relations, and communications, she assumed the role of Corporate Relations Manager at Uganda Breweries in January 2021. Her expertise in these fields positions her as a valuable asset, poised to drive strategic corporate relations initiatives at Uganda Breweries. Flora Aduk- Nile Breweries. Flora Aduk, a prominent corporate business leader, boasts extensive experience across diverse domains including journalism, public relations, sustainability, branding, media, and communication. Her multifaceted expertise combines these areas, positioning her as a formidable force within Nile Breweries Sumin Namaganda – Uganda Development Bank

Sumin Namaganda, an accomplished communications specialist, recently joined Uganda Development Bank (UDB) in October 2021, bringing over 12 years of rich experience in communications, public relations, and journalism. Her diverse background spans across media, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and Telecommunications industries.

Namaganda’s educational journey includes a master’s degree in Public Administration and Management, complemented by a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.

She further enhanced her expertise by pursuing Business Strategy studies at the University Of Virginia in the United States. Moreover, she expanded her knowledge in entrepreneurship through courses at Universitas Bocconi in Milan, Italy, and completed a Project Planning/Management course at the University Of Virginia (La Sierra) in the US.

Before assuming her current role at Uganda Development Bank, Namaganda served as the Public Relations Manager at Airtel Uganda. Her extensive background and diverse skill set undoubtedly position her as a valuable addition to UDB, where she is poised to contribute significantly to the bank’s strategic communications and development initiatives.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF). Lt. Col Deo Akiiki, an accomplished figure within the Ugandan army, assumed the prestigious role of Deputy spokesperson for the UPDF in August 2022. His journey to this position is marked by a wealth of experience and exceptional achievements.

Akiiki’s dedication to professional growth and excellence was evident in July when he graduated from the Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC), Kimaka in Jinja City. His outstanding performance during the year-long course earned him recognition as the best student at the central lecture hall, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and leadership.

His extensive tenure within the Ugandan army has seen him serve in various pivotal roles, demonstrating his proficiency and leadership.

Akiiki previously held the position of deputy defence spokesperson from 2017 until his recent appointment as the UPDF spokesperson. His experience spans roles as the UPDF fifth infantry division spokesperson, the AMISOM Public Information Officer in Somalia, and the Director of Strategic Communication in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

His multifaceted experience and expertise have been instrumental in defending and articulating the UPDF’s operations both domestically and abroad, notably in countries like the DRC and Somalia, contributing to peace and stability efforts not only in Uganda but across borders.

Ian Rumanyika-Head of External & Corporate Affairs at UGANDA BAATI.

Rumanyika joined Uganda Baati in May 2022, bringing with them over 12 years of experience in the communications industry. Rumanyika is an award-winning PR practitioner, recognized among the top PR and Marketing professionals in Uganda. They were honored as part of the Top 40 Under 40 by Vision Group in 2019 and listed among the Top 100 Global PR influencers.

Chris Obore – Parliament of Uganda. Chris Obore holds a pivotal role within the Parliament of Uganda, entrusted with the responsibility of promoting the institution’s image and fostering public understanding of its functions. Additionally, his duties encompass providing protocol services and enhancing media and public relations for Parliament.

Central to the execution of these responsibilities is the close collaboration with media representatives based at Parliament. The department overseen by Chris Obore works diligently to engage and accredit media professionals, fostering an environment of effective communication and transparency between Parliament and the public through various media channels.

Fred Enanga – Uganda Police Force (UPF). Fred Enanga assumes the challenging role of spokesperson within the Uganda Police Force (UPF), navigating one of the most demanding positions among communication officers in the country.

Known for his clear-headedness and prudence, Enanga confronts numerous challenges in his efforts to defend the image of Uganda’s Police.

Tasked with countering perceptions of the police force as a state-controlled institution, Enanga faces an uphill battle. The public’s diminishing trust in the police stems from serious allegations including complicity in torture, involvement in unlawful land evictions, kidnappings, extortion, and arbitrary detentions.

Despite these formidable obstacles, Enanga perseveres, striving to address these concerns and rebuild public confidence in the Uganda Police Force. His role demands a delicate balance between managing public perception and addressing the significant challenges faced by the institution.

Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police. In this role, he plays a crucial part in disseminating information and addressing inquiries related to law enforcement activities within the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Owoyesigyire’s responsibilities likely include providing updates on police operations, addressing public concerns, and collaborating with media outlets to ensure transparent communication regarding law enforcement matters in Kampala.

In the face of recent and previous ADF terrorist threats in Kampala, Owoyesigyire has played a pivotal role in fostering calmness and vigilance among the population. His efforts have been instrumental in restoring order and assuring the public of the Ugandan security forces’ commitment to safeguarding people and their property

Conan Businge- Victoria University

Conan Businge, currently serves as the Marketing Manager at Victoria University Uganda.

Businge, a former Press Secretary to H.E the Vice President of Uganda and ex- media luminary at Vision Group, brings a wealth of experience to his current pivotal role.