Huawei’s FTTR OptiXstar F30 products recently won both the iF and Red Dot Design Awards, two of the most prestigious international awards that recognize industrial design. The products offer innovative design and capabilities — minimalist and compact appearance, innovative Wi-Fi algorithms, ultra-low network latency, and seamless Wi-Fi roaming.

Since its release in 2020, Huawei’s innovative FTTR for Home solution — recognized by operators as an optimal broadband networking solution — has been delivering premium true-gigabit Wi-Fi networks with stable connectivity to users. As of July 2023, more than 90 provincial operators in China had launched packages based on this solution. And more than 20 operators outside China, including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, have collaborated with Huawei on home networking services. As a next-generation FTTR product, Huawei’s FTTR OptiXstar F30 provides upgrades in six dimensions:

Aesthetic upgrade: F30 has a brand-new ceramic appearance and four colors to blend with modern residence layouts. In addition, it has built-in antennas and hidden heat dissipation holes.

Rate upgrade: Based on innovative hardware and algorithms, the product delivers a whole-house 2000 Mbps rate.

Coverage upgrade: The product is equipped with multi-beam dual-polarized antennas and patented signal source positioning algorithms, enabling Wi-Fi signal to follow users and realizing whole-house coverage without blind spots.

Roaming upgrade: The unique imperceptible roaming technology reduces the handover latency to less than 20 ms, allowing users to make video calls while walking around the house.

Concurrency upgrade: The unique multi-AP collaborative concurrency assurance technology minimizes Wi-Fi interference, and provides a guaranteed bandwidth for up to 128 concurrent smart devices in the whole house.

Service upgrade: Huawei provides one-stop 5A service capabilities, including accurate planning, agile installation, all-in acceptance, active assurance, and attentive care, to help operators build premium service capabilities throughout the process of planning, construction, acceptance, maintenance, and optimization.

“Winning the world’s most prestigious design awards proves that industrial design experts recognize Huawei’s FTTR OptiXstar F30 products for their outstanding design and performance,” said Feng Zhishan, President of Huawei Optical Access Business Product Line. “Huawei will continue to invest in product design and performance innovations in order to provide home users and enterprise customers with superior optical network experience, and to create ubiquitous all-optical connectivity.”

About the awards:

The ‘Red Dot Design Award’ and ‘iF Design Award’ of Germany are among the world’s top three design awards.

Since its establishment in 1953, the ‘iF Design Award’ has been recognized as a sign of good design. The judges include nearly 60 renowned experts from more than 20 countries and, through a set of rigorous criteria and procedures, evaluate outstanding products from the dimensions of design, experience, innovation, and many other areas.

The ‘Red Dot Design Award’ was established by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, the most prestigious German design association in Europe, in Essen, Germany in 1955. It is the most authoritative design award in the global industrial design industry. The award is known for its strict selection criteria. The entries must have innovative features that differ themselves from other similar products and represent the world’s highest industrial design level in the field.