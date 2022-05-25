A Joint patrol team of Police and UPDF under Wakiso Police Division have shot and disabled two thugs who were terrorizing residents of Kikaya, Bulenga.

The incident occurred at about 1am today 25/05/2022 when thugs armed with pangas attacked the home of Ssempijja Bruno, and cut him before stealing his Huawei phone.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says, by the time the officers arrived at the scene, the thugs had moved to the rental houses of Gladesi Mugerwa and were also at the rental apartment of Ronald Mutebi a Journalist with the New Vision.

Here, the officers caught them in the act of robbing Mugerwa and shot at them. But, only two among the four were injured while the two others escaped from the scene,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Wednesday.

” The two thugs sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for first aid. The duo has been identified as Kato Joseph and Kabale Sula all residents of Kikaya. They have also provided information about their colleagues that escaped and the hunt is on to have them arrested too.”

Owoyesigyire further revealed that police recovered stolen items from the two including Phones; 1 HTC white in color, Nokia blue in color, Samsung black in color, Infinix black in color, BLU black in color and a Huawei black in color belonging to one of the victims Ssempijja Bruno.

They also recovered two new sharp pangas, a torch and a stone.

“The suspects have since confessed to other crimes that happened in the same area and as soon as they recover, they will be processed and arraigned in courts of law on charges of aggravated robbery as we hunt for their accomplices,” he said.

“We would like to urge the general public to always have the numbers of their OC station. These can be found on the UPF Mobi that is on the Google play store. Our officers through the community liaison department have also been told to reach out to members of the public and share these numbers for quick response.”