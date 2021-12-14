By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

At the recently concluded E-Government Excellence Awards conducted by the National Information Technology Authority in partnership with Huawei technologies, the World Bank Group and audit firm Enst &Young, NFA were among the winners of the day.

The awards were held a few days back at the Kampala Serena Hotel with the Chief Guest His Excellency Yoweri Museveni the President of Uganda attending on line through zoom.

The National Forestry Authority which is the body mandated by law to manage all Central Forest Reserves in the country took home the accolade for E-services of the year in the category of Human Development Sector.

This award was received by Michael Musoke who is the ICT Manager for NFA.

Speaking exclusively to this publication about the award, NFA’s Public Relations Officer Juliet Mubi said this award comes as a motivation to continuously embrace the use of License information systems to sustainably grow and manage forests.

“With this system we can register, track activities and also put together all critical bio data of the farmers empowering us with a clear and real time flow of information on which we shall build to keep offering better services to all stakeholders” she says.

This system is quite robust and the first phase has enabled NFA to automate it’s interface with farmers online, put together critical data and also follow up on supervision and queries of the activities being undertaken by tree farmers.

Juliet Mubi adds that a second phase will soon be underway with this service extended to tree harvesting, Eco-tourism, nursery management, masts, mining and transfers among other services in NFA.

Other winners of the E-Government awards include National Medical stores which was the agency of the year, Uganda cancer institute which won the Health sector category, Uganda Registration Services Bureau which won the Justice, Law and Order sector category to mention but a few.

