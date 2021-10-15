The immediate former Chairman for Isingiro district Jeremiah Birungi Kamurari is wanted by police for allegedly raping a 25 year’s iod woman.

Kamurari is accused of raping Sheila Naiumbwe Nabirye, an optical supervisor at Ruharo eye center, resident of Kiyanja cell, Kamukuzi in Mbarara City North.

Kamurari is also the former Bukanga North Parliamentary candidate, who was defeated by NRM’s candidate Nathan Byanyima in January this year.

It is alleged that on 6/10/2021 Mr Kamurari identified himself as Dr Sam as he went to Ruharo eye hospital in pretext of being a patient.

He later found Naiumbwe Nabirye Sheila (victim) on duty, interacted with her shortly pretending that he had come to appreciate the victim for the optical services that she had at one time rendered to him and obtained the victim’s phone contact.

It is further alleged that the two started sharing phone conversions on WhatsApp and on Sunday 10/10/2021 in the afternoon. The said DR. SAM (Mr Kamurari) picked the victim from Kiyanja using motor vehicle registration UAV 011V Toyota Premio grey in colour in the company of another man armed with a gun in the pretext that he taking her for lunch, drove her to Crystal Cottages at Rwizi cell and raped her.

Investigations indicate that the phone contact 0784 594686 used by the suspect is registered in the names of KAMURARI JEREMIAH BIRUNGI who is still using the same phone number.

Motor vehicle registration number UAV 011V Toyota Priomio belongs to suspect and was indeed seen parked at Crystal Cottages 10/10/2021 at around 2 pm by the suspect and the Suspect KAMURARI JEREMIAH BIRUNGI was indeed being guarded by a soldier in UPDF attire and armed with a rifle yet to be established.

According to Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, a similar case was reported at Mbarara central police station under file number CRB 106/2021 where the same KAMURARI JEREMIAH BIRUNGI took a girl/ victim Patricia Katushabe P to a hotel and attempted to rape but she managed to run away.

Attempts to reach Mr Kamurari for a comment over the matter have become futile as his known contacts are off.

This vase has been registered at Mbarara central police station under file number case CRB 1450/2021.