A group of suspected rebels from DR Congo has once again attacked and abducted 16 Ugandan fishermen on the waters of Lake Albert. They also took four boat engines, four fishing engines and fishing nets from their captives.

The attack occurred on Sunday near the Kaiso landing site in Mbegu parish Kabaale sub-county Hoima district.

According to Fred Mujuni, the chairperson of Kaiso landing site fishing community, the attack involved four-armed Congolese militiamen who put the fishermen on gunpoint before ordering them to surrender all the fishing gear in their possession before crossing to the DRC side with the abductees.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says it was too late for the police to pursue the suspected militia men by the time security teams were alerted. He however added that efforts are ongoing to engage the Congolese authorities to have the abducted Ugandans freed.

Hakiza identifies some of the Ugandan fishermen whose boats have been robbed by the militiamen as Richard Okethwengu, Philemon Kazingufu and Asaba Sirius, all residents of Kaiso landing site. He says it is not yet clear in which parts of DR Congo, the abducted fishermen are being held.