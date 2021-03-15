The bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has called upon students in all institutions of learning to be determined and confident if they are to achieve their educational goals.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said that students fail because they are taken away by World treasures most especially being hoodwinked by the men, their fellow youths and end up in miserable life.

He made remarks on Sunday during an impromptu visit at Mama Janet Museveni Girls’ SS Nyakyeera in Ruhaama County.

Bishop Ahimbisbwe flanked by his wife Lillian Ahimbisibwe advised students to learn how to say meaningful no instead of being shy to them.

He was warmly welcomed by staff and blessed S.4 candidates who are sitting for their final examinations and entire school.

The Mothers Union president Lillian Ahimbisibwe appealed to girls to protect their bodies against the World evils and promiscuity as the only way to enjoy their golden age.

Ms Lillian asked them to be courageous, focused and above all to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior.

The deputy head teacher Kamuntu Herbert praised Bishop Ahimbisibwe for the visit and prayers that enabled the school to prosper.